Atlanta City Council to tighten traffic, security around State Capitol

Georgia officials are rethinking security at the State Capitol.

The building has roads within feet of all doors on all sides.

"It is vulnerable," said Michael Bond, who as a councilman serves in the building across the street, Atlanta City Hall.

The councilman spearheaded a piece of legislation that will help law enforcement secure the Capitol.

State officials requested and will receive control a portion of Mitchell Street in Downtown Atlanta. What makes that block especially important is because it sits between the building where lawmakers have their offices and the Gold Dome.

They go back and forth, walking outside between the two.

By getting control of a block of Mitchell Street, state planners can make permanent a security change that has been done on a temporary basis.

The city also gets something in this arrangement.

Bond said the state Department of Transportation has agreed to make road improvements to a state-owned corridor that is inside Atlanta -- Donald L Hollowell on the northwest side.

"We are going to get three and a half miles of safety improvements," Bond said. "It's a good deal for that northwest community and makes the Capitol safer downtown."

