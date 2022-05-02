Atlanta City Council revises ordinances renewing dockless scooter permits

article

The Atlanta City Council voted to change how it renews the permits on the so-called dockless scooters in the city.

About 8,000 permits for scooters across three companies were set to expire, but the city approved changes to the governing ordinance allowing for the Commissioner of the Department of Transportation to renew the permits for two additional one-year period at their discretion.

The previous ordinance would have made those companies apply to renew each permit.

Several scooter companies took a hiatus in 2020, but returned to the streets in April 2021.