Atlanta City Council questions attendance of Municipal Court judges

Some Atlanta municipal judges are in the hot seat following accusations that they are showing up late and leaving early.

The two leaders of the Atlanta Municipal Court faced the City Council this week, and things got a bit heated.

"There's some miscommunication about what we do and our commitment," Judge Chris Ward told the Council.

Councilwoman Andrea Boone responded to Ward, telling him she "just wants the facts."

Boone says she's concerned that judges are cashing a full-time check from taxpayers but not carrying the expected work load.

"Is the Municipal Court functioning as the citizens deserve it to be? Are the judges coming to work? Are the judges leaving at 11 a.m. - coming at 9 and leaving at 11?" she asked.

Boone noted that she's heard from citizens in her district frustrated after riding Marta to come downtown and attempt to fit in court business, so they can get back to work.

"So when they come to court at 9 a.m. and no one is there to receiving them, they are frustrated," she said.

Ward said he was not aware of anyone arriving at 9 and leaving just a few hours later.

"I don't take off work, unless my wife tells me to," he said.

Judge Chris Ward

The judge says he and fellow judges handle up to 200 cases every day.

"The data shows nothing is lacking as far as efficiency of the court," Ward said.

Municipal Court Chief Judge Christopher Portis responded to the allegations by saying he wanted to address the concerns but "I don't need generalities. I need specifics."

Boone told the judge she heard him, but said "you can only speak for yourself. Something is going on."

After the tense exchange, the City Council, which controls the court's budget, ordered an audit of the Municipal Court.



