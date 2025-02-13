Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman will not seek re-election

article

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman has announced that he will not seek re-election, citing significant family medical challenges that require his focus and attention.

In a statement, he expressed both the joy and responsibility of serving as city council president, highlighting his efforts to strengthen collaboration with the mayor, enhance transparency, and support key city priorities, including transportation, parks, small businesses, arts, sustainability, and infrastructure. He stated that he had been planning to run for re-election in 2025 but has made the difficult decision to step away from the race due to personal circumstances.

"While I will continue to vigorously fulfill my duties to the end of my current term, I cannot in good faith ask the voters of Atlanta to elect me again," he said.

Despite stepping away from public office, he emphasized his commitment to remaining in Atlanta and continuing to serve the community in various capacities. He also requested privacy for his family as they navigate these unexpected challenges.

"I will always treasure the trust Atlantans have placed in me to serve," he said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement.

"My heart goes out to City Council President Doug Shipman, his wife and two young children. I'm asking that the entire city join me in prayer for the Shipman family. We will do whatever we can to provide support to our friend and colleague as he navigates this difficult time."

Shipman was elected in 2021 and had never held an elected office when he launched a bid for council president after former president Felicia Moore opted to run for mayor instead of seeking another term.

Shipman, the founding CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and former head of the Woodruff Arts Center, won the runoff in the race over longtime Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong.