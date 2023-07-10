After COVID hiatus, Atlanta plans to begin repaving efforts in earnest

The city of Atlanta is set to play catchup to resurface roads all over the city.

"During the last administration, we did not repave any streets due to COVID," said Dustin Hillis, a member of the Atlanta City Council.

Hillis and his colleagues approved a $12-million pot of money for street resurfacing and sidewalk repair.

There are twelve council districts covering all the neighborhoods. Those twelve district members of council are getting $1 million apiece to come up with a list of areas in disrepair.

For citizens, there will be an opportunity to tell the political leadership where that money should be spent.

Hillis noted what will take place goes beyond sporadic pothole patches.

"We have to tackle this from a scientific approach," the northwest-area council member told FOX 5.

Studies are conducted every five years to check the roads. The most recent one showed over 50% of all streets ranged from fair to very poor condition.

"We have to do better," Hillis said.