Atlanta City Council unanimously supports local police guarding government construction

A local leader says public safety would be enhanced if contractors employed local police to protect their sites.

Council member Dustin Hillis won approval for his idea at the Atlanta City Council meeting Monday afternoon.

"They will tend to source their security with the cheapest option for them," city official Greg Moore told the council.

And the least expensive option brings in officers and deputies from outside the Atlanta area who will accept a lower hourly rate.

The problem with that, according to Hillis, is a jurisdiction question.

The Atlanta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol and a handful of other departments can take action inside the city limits when assistance is needed.

Plus, those local departments share a common radio channel for expedited communications.

The full council gave Hillis unanimous support for the policy change. This applies to city government construction, not private jobs.