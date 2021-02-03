'It's a little optimistic' -- Atlanta City Council discusses jazz festival planned for Memorial Day weekend

The city of Atlanta wants to put on the annual jazz festival, which thousands flock to on Memorial Day weekend.

During a normal year, it would be time to line up artists, obtain sponsors and prepare space for vendors.

But of course, it is not a normal time.

One of the stages during the Atlanta Jazz Festival's 40th anniversary weekend held in May 2017. (FOX 5)

"It's a little optimistic to think we can hold this on Memorial Day," said Jennifer Ide, who is only one of several city council members with raised eyebrows when a city official brought legislation to the finance panel.

"I'm astounded," said Councilman Howard Shook. "None of the trends I am seeing would suggest that we can hold the event in May."

Closed signs posted to the entrance to Atlanta City Hall during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in 2020. (FOX 5)

The administration of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been very cautious about fully reopening the city because of the pandemic. Some on the council made note of the phased-in approach used by the mayor, expressing doubt the city will be ready for an event with crowds in just a few months.

The local legislators instructed organizer Jihan Ali to put clauses in any potential artists’ contracts that would enable the city to move the date and not suffer any financial consequences.

