Atlanta City Council approves pay raises for themselves, Mayor Andre Dickens

The Atlanta City Council has approved pay raises for several city positions, including themselves, the mayor, and the council president.

This marks the first salary increase since 2020. Under the new compensation plan:

City council members will see their salaries rise from $72,000 to nearly $100,000.

The council president’s salary will increase from $74,000 to $103,000.

The mayor’s salary will jump from $202,000 to nearly $237,000.

The city council says it used data provided by a consultant and conducted surveys about salaries of elected officials in cities similar to Atlanta in terms of population and governmental structure to determine the amount of the increases.