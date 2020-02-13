Atlanta Chocolatier serves up sweets for your sweetheart

Anybody who’s ever watched the classic film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory has dreamed about visiting the movie’s sweet world of pure imagination. And while we can’t guarantee you’ll meet any Oompa-Loompas along the way, it’s easy to get lost in a real-life “Candyland” simply by visiting The Forum on Peachtree Parkway.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Peterbrooke Chocolatier Atlanta at The Forum, a chocolate shop specializing in European-style chocolate making and hand-dipped confections.

Founded in 1983, there are now Peterbrooke locations throughout the Southeast, including more than a dozen in Florida and one in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. But here in Georgia, there’s only one – and fans of Peterbrooke Chocolatier Atlanta at The Forum swear by the shop’s assortment of chocolate-dipped strawberries, chocolate-covered pretzel rods, gourmet popcorn, and gelato.

Of course, Valentine’s Day is THE day for chocolate and candy shops across the country, and the local Peterbrooke team has been literally working around the clock to have plenty of sweets for your sweet in stock. But certainly, they could use an extra set of (gloved, of course!) hands, right? Well, we offered up the help and quickly got an education in chocolate-dipping – click the video player to see how it went!

Peterbrooke Chocolatier Atlanta at The Forum is located at 5135 Peachtree Parkway #930 in Norcross. Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and Noon to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.