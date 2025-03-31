Atlanta children's book authors hope to make lasting impact

The Brief Atlanta authors inspire young readers with powerful stories during National Reading Month. Books by Tony Williams, Terry Lee, and 10-year-old Sarai Green tackle topics like self-doubt, careers, and self-expression. Black children's book authors on the rise, with representation growing from 5.5% in 2019 to over 13% in 2022.



Just 15 minutes of reading a day can expose a child to more than a million extra words each year—a simple habit that not only builds vocabulary but also fuels creativity, confidence, and curiosity.

As National Reading Month comes to a close, Good Day Atlanta’s Jonathan Stacey spotlighted three Atlanta-based children’s book authors who are using their own stories to make a lasting impact on young minds.

What we know:

Tony Williams, who grew up in a tough South Side Chicago neighborhood, says a high school counselor changed the course of his life. That experience inspired Tony Pops the Bubble, a book about a teen who learns to conquer self-doubt and fear.

"The bubble is just a negative thought or feeling," Williams said. "Once you understand it, you learn how to pop it. And you move on to the next challenge."

Terry Lee, an HR professional, turned his career into kid-friendly content with Kayden’s Amazing HR Adventure, helping children understand what human resources is all about.

What they're saying:

"I explain in a very elementary way what HR is," Lee said. "We're the nice people! We help hire, train, and coach others."

Lee says his nephew helped shape the book. "If he’s very interested in it, even something boring becomes exciting," he said.

Among these inspiring voices is 10-year-old Sarai Green, a student at SLAM! Atlanta charter school and the author of Life is Life. Sarai, who calls herself a "kidpreneur," says writing is her way of expressing art and emotion.

"I really feel like writing is an expression of art and emotions mixed together," she said.

These authors are part of a growing movement of Black storytellers making waves in children's literature. According to the Cooperative Children’s Book Center, the number of books by Black authors rose from just over 5.5% in 2019 to more than 13% in 2022.

Their work not only entertains but reminds young readers that their voices matter—and that books can be a powerful tool to imagine a brighter future.