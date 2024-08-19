Atlanta celebrates 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' with murals, local deals

article

Atlanta is set to experience a week of excitement as Peacock rolls out a series of immersive events to promote its highly anticipated limited series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Executive produced by Will Packer and featuring an A-list cast including Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, and Terrence Howard, the series is based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast. It tells the story of an armed robbery during Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight, a night that not only changed one man’s life but also played a pivotal role in transforming Atlanta into the "Black Mecca."

Peacock’s promotional campaign will blend entertainment with community engagement, beginning with an opening night screening at the BronzeLens Film Festival on Aug. 21. The 70s-themed screening will take place at the Tara Atlanta Theater and will be one of the highlights of the annual festival, which is renowned for showcasing films by or about people of color. This year’s festival will feature 140 official selections, including 48 world premieres and 28 films produced in Georgia.

As part of the campaign, Peacock has partnered with local artists E.L. Chisolm and Yuzly Mathurin to create four custom murals around Atlanta. Additionally, a replica of CHICKEN MAN’s 1966 Cadillac Calais, driven by Kevin Hart’s character in the series, has been designed by West Coast Customs and their student academy. The car will be featured in various stops throughout the campaign, including in Atlanta.

Peacock is also shining a spotlight on several Black-owned businesses in Atlanta by offering special 1970s-themed promotions on Aug. 24. Historic establishments like Paschal’s Restaurant and the Clermont Hotel’s Rooftop Bar, both featured in the series, will offer throwback pricing on select items. For example, Paschal’s will offer 50¢ sweet teas and $2 fried chicken sandwiches, while the Clermont Hotel’s Rooftop Bar will have a happy hour with drinks priced at $4.

Other participating businesses include Tu La 2 Nail Salon, Versus ATL, Brooklyn Tea ATL, Sublime Donuts, Village at Ponce City, and Copper Cove. Each of these establishments will offer special discounts on products and services in celebration of the series and its connection to Atlanta’s vibrant history.

For more information on the BronzeLens Film Festival and the full list of 2024 official film selections, visit BronzeLens.com.

Special offers available while supplies last.

Paschal's

Offer: All day on Aug. 24, Paschal’s will offer 50¢ sweet teas (normally $5) and their famous fried chicken sandwiches for $2 (normally $15).

Address: 180 Northside Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Clermont Hotel's Rooftop Bar

Offer: From 4 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 24, during 70's disco funk night, the rooftop bar will offer Black-owned whiskey brands & Coke for $4 and tequila & ginger for $4.

Address: 789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Tu La 2 Nail Salon

Offer: All day on Aug. 24, from 10 AM - 7 PM, Tu La 2 Nails will offer their signature manicure for $19.70 (normally $55). Additionally, they will offer their cuticle oil for $2 (normally $12) and their body polish for $7 (normally $45).

Address: 1133 Huff Rd NW Suite E, Atlanta, GA 30318

Versus ATL

Offer: All day on Aug. 24, Versus ATL will offer their branded sock set for $3 (normally $40) and branded t-shirt for $8 (normally $55).

Address: 323 Nelson St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Brooklyn Tea ATL

Offer: All day on Aug. 24, Brooklyn Tea ATL will offer a tea blend (Peach & Ginger) custom created to celebrate Fight Night and 1970’s Atlanta.

Address: 329 Nelson St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Sublime Donuts

Offer: All day Aug. 24, at their 10th St NW location (near GA Tech), Sublime Donuts will offer glazed chocolate and vanilla donuts for a discounted 25¢.

Address: 535 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Village at Ponce City

Offer: All day Aug. 24, Village at Ponce City will offer their top three selling embroidered t-shirts at special throwback prices — HBCU T-shirt, Support Is A Verb T-shirt, and Atlanta T-shirt for $15 (normally $60).

Address: 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Suite 225, Atlanta, GA 30308

Copper Cove

Offer: On Aug. 24, Copper Cove will host a happy hour with specialty themed cocktails. Enjoy "The Heist Highball," "70s Smash," or "Atlanta Heist Mule" for $10 between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. These drinks embody the story of this infamous night, influenced by the core cocktail program at Copper Cove.

Address: 1782 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324