Atlanta business owner creates a pink plant paradise

It’s been more than two years since we first met Lakeisha Jones, founder of Atlanta-based houseplant retail store PinkPothos. And just like the gorgeous plants she cares for and sells, the entrepreneur’s business has done nothing but strengthen and grow since then.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time at the new brick-and-mortar location of PinkPothos, catching up with Jones and getting some much-needed advice on creating a healthy home for plants. Now, brick-and-mortar might not quite be the right term; the new shop is actually located inside a brightly-painted pink shipping container installed at mixed-use development Pittsburgh Yards along the Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail.

Working out of a container is nothing new for Lakeisha Jones; we first met her in 2022, when she was one of the inaugural business owners chosen for a pilot program called Beltline Marketplace, which allowed her to grow her small business through the temporary use of a custom-made shipping container. But Jones says this new space at Pittsburgh Yards allowed her to truly showcase her creativity — and she documented the design process in a series of videos on the PinkPothos Instagram account, revealing the ups and downs of realizing her dream.

Speaking of Instagram, Lakeisha Jones also regularly posts videos addressing common plant concerns, including watering schedules, pesticide use, and more. And since we got to spend a few hours with the business owner at her new PinkPothos store this morning, we asked a lot of questions to guide our (admittedly rocky) journey of houseplant ownership. Want to hear some of those tips? Click the video player in this article.

Pink Pothos is located at 352 University Avenue Southwest CC10 in Atlanta, and its current hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information on the business, click here.