Opening Day forecast: Atlanta Braves to throw first pitch on cool, breezy evening

The Atlanta Braves' defense of the 2021 World Series title begins Thursday, and the stormy weather from earlier this week will be long gone.

Opening Day forecasts to be breezy and cool. Temperatures project to be around 60 degrees at first pitch.

Wind could blow out to left field at about 15 to 20 miles per hour at the beginning of the game before it dies out as the game progresses.

There shouldn't be any weather worries for the rest of first series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The best day for baseball this week could be Sunday with more sunshine, less wind and warmer temperatures.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE