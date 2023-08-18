Young boy has 'wish' of meeting Atlanta Braves come to life

What if your wish was to meet your favorite baseball players? That wish came true for one young fan.

Eleven-year-old Julio Rodriguez spent Friday afternoon hanging out with the Atlanta Braves.

Julio's face lit up when Ozzie Albies walked up to him and handed Julio his very own Braves jersey with his name on it.

The two watched some batting practice, talked baseball and life lessons.

"You gotta do enough work to get ready for the game," Ozzie told him.

Julio got to meet other players and members of the Braves organization.

Eleven-year-old Julio Rodriguez got to hang out with the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 18, 2023.

Julio lives in Arizona, but has been a huge Braves fan for the past couple of years. In 2021, he was being treated for neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops in the nerve tissue. Through the pain and many doctors’ visits, he watched the Braves on TV.

"He got to experience the World Series and watching the braves win during his treatments. So, after that everything was Braves," said his mother, Tere Rodriguez.

The Atlanta Braves teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make this trip possible.

"The mom shared with me, it was Julio seeing the Braves win that inspired him to fight harder, and that's the family's motto, don't stop fighting," said Fernando Serrano, with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Julio says he can't imagine a better day.

"When I see the team I'm very happy," said Julio.

Julio said he's certain the Braves are going to win the World Series again this year!