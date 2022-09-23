Boy shot by man accusing him of robbery arrested at hospital, Atlanta police say

The Atlanta Police Department said a boy shot multiple times by someone accusing him of robbing their home was arrested after police discovered he was wanted by police.

Police did not identify the "juvenile" boy, but said he is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at the detention area of Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said officers responded to a reported shooting at around 1:54 a.m. Friday near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Lanier Street. Police said a woman told investigators someone shot her nephew.

Officers found firefighters treating the boy at a nearby fire station. He was conscious when he went to a hospital.

Police believe the suspect who shot the boy is a man but didn't offer a description. They said the shooting happened after some sort of argument in which the shooter accused the boy of robbing his home.

Investigators learned the injured boy had an outstanding warrant out of Atlanta for robbery and an additional warrant in a different jurisdiction.

Law enforcement plans to take him to the Metro Youth Detention Center once hospital staff releases him.