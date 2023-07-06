Atlanta Board of Education looking for firm to hire superintendent

The Atlanta Board of Education has announced they have initiated a search for a firm to find a new superintendent for the Atlanta Public Schools district.

They plan to choose a firm by September.

The selected firm will identify a diverse pool of qualified candidates nationwide and assist the ABOE in developing a superintendent profile. The selected firm will also design a search process, conduct community and stakeholder engagement sessions and assess all feedback in this process.

The board says it will continue to work closely with Supt. Dr. Lisa Herring until the end of her contract, which the board decided not to extend.

Dr. Herring has been in the position for the last 3 years.