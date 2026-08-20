Atlanta Bites: Restaurant, dining news in metro Atlanta for August 2026

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The following is a roundup of restaurant news from around the metro Atlanta and North Georgia. There's information about special events, new restaurants, new menu items and more.

🍷SPECIAL EVENTS

The Brunch Crawl

Aug. 22

Downtown Lawrenceville

Eat your way through downtown Lawrenceville with brunch bites at 5-plus restaurants, including Local Republic, Strange Taco Bar, D'Floridian and Village Burger. Tickets include four brunch items, a digital crawl map and access to specialty mimosas and cocktails available for purchase at each stop. Check-in begins at noon, with early entry at 11 a.m. for Brunch Lover ticket holders.

Huddle House celebrates National Waffle Day with BOGO deal

Aug. 24

Participating Huddle House locations

Huddle House is celebrating National Waffle Day with a one-day buy one, get one free waffle deal. Customers can grab the chain's signature golden waffles for breakfast, brunch or breakfast-for-dinner.

Courtesy of Huddle House

Raising Cane's celebrates 30 years by helping local pets

Beginning Aug. 27

Participating Atlanta-area Raising Cane's locations

Raising Cane's is celebrating its 30th anniversary by giving back to local animal organizations. Net proceeds from sales of its limited-edition 30th Birthday Plush Puppy will benefit several groups, including Gwinnett Humane Society, LifeLine Animal Project, Athens Area Humane Society and Friends of Henry Animals.

MilkShake Factory celebrates National Banana Lovers Day

Aug. 27

Participating MilkShake Factory locations

Celebrate National Banana Lovers Day with three banana-inspired treats: the Southern Banana Pudding Milkshake, Banana Foster Gourmet Milkshake and Peanut Butter Bananas & Cream Molten Cup. The Southern Banana Pudding flavor is also part of the limited-time All-American Classics menu available through Sept. 13.

MilkShack. Courtesy photo

Fairburn Flava: Food Truck Friday

Aug. 28

Frankie Arnold Stage & Courtyard, Fairburn

Grab dinner from a rotating lineup of local food trucks while a live DJ keeps the party going. The free community event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and features a variety of food and desserts.

Discover Spain: Regional Fare & Wine to Pair

Aug. 28

Epicurean Atlanta, Midtown

Take a five-course culinary journey through Spain with dishes inspired by the country's distinct regions, each paired with a Spanish wine. Kelly Cornett of A Cork in the Road will guide the tasting and share insights into the wines. The experience runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and costs $85 per person.

👨🏼‍🍳NEW RESTAURANTS

Botánico Cocina & Social Club opens in Midtown

Now open

Midtown Atlanta

Botánico Cocina & Social Club has opened with an entirely gluten-free Latin American menu featuring ceviches, wood-fired meats, seafood and shareable plates inspired by Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela and Cuba. The revamped restaurant also features cocktails, DJs, patio parties and late-night entertainment.

J. Alexander's opens in Peachtree City

Aug. 31

100 Market Place Blvd., Peachtree City

J. Alexander's opens its fourth Georgia restaurant and first location south of Atlanta. The restaurant specializes in hand-cut steaks, wood-fired dishes, signature salads and sandwiches, cocktails and wine. Opening day includes a champagne christening and ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m., followed by doors opening at 4 p.m. Reservations are available now.

Grove and Barrel Provisions opens in Alpharetta

Now open

Alpharetta City Center, Alpharetta

Grove and Barrel Provisions is now open with a Mediterranean-inspired selection of imported European olive oils, pastas, rice, canned and brined goods, coffee and wines. The market also offers gift items, pairing suggestions and private group experiences.

SIREN opens in Brookhaven

Now open

2700 Apple Valley Road NE, Brookhaven

Restaurateur Michel Arnette has opened SIREN, a new modern coastal seafood restaurant next to Arnette's Chop Shop. The menu features wood-fired seafood, oysters, crudos and whole fish, along with cocktails and a curated wine list. SIREN is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Siren

Bean Sprouts bringing allergy-friendly cafe to Fernbank

Opening early fall

Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Atlanta

Fernbank is replacing its museum cafe with Bean Sprouts, a family-focused concept specializing in healthy and allergy-friendly dining. The menu will feature sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, bowls, smoothies, organic espresso drinks and a playful kids menu. Firefly Catering will provide food options until the new cafe opens.

Harvest & Grace coming to Trilith

Coming this fall

Town at Trilith, Fayetteville

Harvest & Grace will open as a farm-to-table neighborhood cafe serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus specialty coffee and Sunday brunch. The scratch-made menu will feature locally sourced ingredients, seasonal salads, sandwiches, biscuits and gravy and other American favorites.

🥘NEW MENU ITEMS

The Big Ketch gets a refresh

Available now

3279 Roswell Road NE, Buckhead

The Big Ketch is celebrating 15 years with refreshed interiors, an updated patio and expanded menus. New dishes include Fried Lobster Tacos, Lobster Dip and Coastal Seafood Spaghettini, along with new cocktails.

Nothing Bundt Cakes seasonal flavors

Aug. 17-Oct. 11

Participating Nothing Bundt Cakes locations

Nothing Bundt Cakes is rolling out a trio of limited-time flavors for fall. Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake is available through Oct. 11, Galactic Brownie Cake arrives Aug. 24-Sept. 6, and Apple Pie Cake follows Sept. 14-27. Flavors are available while supplies last.

Painted Park debuts loaded shareable platter

Available now

Painted Park, Atlanta

Painted Park has added the Painted Plateau, a new shareable spread loaded with wings, chicken tenders, shrimp, fried cod, fries and fried mushrooms. The restaurant and entertainment spot combines comfort food and cocktails with games and social activities, making the new platter an option for groups and game-day gatherings.

🍽️SPECIALS AND DEALS

A&W launches new chicken sandwiches with BOGO deal

Through Aug. 23

Participating A&W locations

A&W has launched its first Crispy Chicken Sandwich, also available in Deluxe and limited-time Nashville Hot versions. Through Aug. 23, customers who request the offer can buy one of the new chicken sandwiches and get a second one free at participating locations.

Benihana offers lunch, dinner and happy hour deals

Available now

Participating Benihana locations

Benihana is offering several weekly dining deals, including a $15.95 three-course Power Lunch with hibachi cooked tableside and served in 45 minutes or less. Diners can also get a $39 three-course Taste of Benihana dinner or stop by the bar and lounge for weekday happy hour specials priced at $3, $6 and $9.

JINYA Ramen Bar's Dragon Ball Z summer specials

Through Aug. 31

Participating JINYA Ramen Bar locations

JINYA is wrapping up summer with Creamy Tonkotsu Ramen and Hokkaido Mille Crepe, plus a Dragon Ball Z collaboration. Guests who order the ramen in-store can receive a collectible Goku, Vegeta or Shenron pin while supplies last.

The Office Bar summer specials and live music

Through Sept. 13

The Office Bar, Midtown Atlanta

The Office Bar is wrapping up summer with daily breakfast, late-night bites and weekly live music, plus $11.05 burgers and brews on Sundays. Upcoming specials include PGA Tour Championship cocktails Aug. 27-30 and U.S. Open cocktails Aug. 31-Sept. 13.

Whataburger rolls out $4 deals, 76-cent special

Through Aug. 26

Participating Whataburger locations

Whataburger has launched its new More for $4 lineup, featuring four smaller versions of popular burgers and chicken sandwiches for $4 each. The Bacon Wrangler Double is also back for a limited time alongside the new Bacon Wrangler Chicken. On Aug. 26, Whataburger Rewards members can get a Signature Chicken Sandwich for 76 cents from 5 to 10 p.m. through the Whataburger app.

Courtesy of Whataburger

Denny's launches $9.99 Triple Play Combo Meal

Available now

Participating Denny's locations

Denny's is rolling out a customizable three-course meal starting at $9.99. The Triple Play Combo includes a drink, a starter such as Maple Stuffed Donut Holes or chips and salsa, and a choice of entrées including the new Diner QP, Spicy All-American Slamwich, Super Slam, tenders and fries or sirloin steak and eggs.

Courtesy of Denny's

North Italia offers $40 three-course dinner

Through Sept. 30

North Italia, Buckhead and Perimeter

North Italia is offering a limited-time three-course prix fixe dinner for $40, available daily from 4 p.m. to close. Diners can choose from dishes including Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, Bolognese, Chicken Parmesan and Roasted Salmon, along with starters and desserts such as Salted Caramel Budino.

Taziki's offers $35 Fall Family Feast

Through Oct. 4

Participating Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe locations

Taziki's is offering a limited-time Grilled Chicken Family Feast that feeds four for $35 and includes six chocolate chip cookies. The deal is available for online, app and carryout orders and is aimed at making busy back-to-school weeknight meals easier.

If you would like to submit an item for a future dining news roundup, send information to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.