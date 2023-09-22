Atlanta named 1 of the best coffee cities in America: report

When it comes to getting a fresh morning cup of Joe, Atlanta is one of best spots to get caffeinated.

A new report from WalletHub has named the capital of Georgia as its 14th best coffee city in America.

The city scored high on the report's 12 indicators of strong coffee culture including the average spending on coffee per household, the number of donut and coffee shops per capita, and the average price for a pack of coffee.

It's estimated that Americans drink 491 million cups of coffee every single day and the U.S. coffee market is worth around $48 billion annually.

Taking the top spot on the list was San Francisco, followed by Portland, Oregon, Seattle, and Orlando, Florida.