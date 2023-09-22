Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta named 1 of the best coffee cities in America: report

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

How to create your own home coffee bar

Hostess with the mostest Erica Thomas knows how to create a unique experience, and she showed off how to elevate your home cup of java with a flavorful coffee bar.

ATLANTA - When it comes to getting a fresh morning cup of Joe, Atlanta is one of best spots to get caffeinated.

A new report from WalletHub has named the capital of Georgia as its 14th best coffee city in America.

The city scored high on the report's 12 indicators of strong coffee culture including the average spending on coffee per household, the number of donut and coffee shops per capita, and the average price for a pack of coffee.

It's estimated that Americans drink 491 million cups of coffee every single day and the U.S. coffee market is worth around $48 billion annually.

Taking the top spot on the list was San Francisco, followed by Portland, Oregon, Seattle, and Orlando, Florida.