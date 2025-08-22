Atlanta Beltline seeks developer for Pittsburgh project

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline

The Atlanta Beltline is moving forward with plans to transform more than 13 acres along the Southside Trail in the Pittsburgh community.

What they're saying:

Officials announced they are seeking an experienced developer to partner on the new mixed-use project.

The development must include at least 30 percent affordable residential units, a requirement designed to support housing access in the growing area.

In addition, the Beltline emphasized the importance of incorporating outdoor spaces to complement the trail’s character and provide gathering areas for residents and visitors.