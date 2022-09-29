Atlanta installing 'more visible' location markers to hasten BeltLine emergency responses

The City of Atlanta is going to make a change to the Atlanta BeltLine that could be a life-saving feature.

Leaders want to improve the emergency response to medical calls on the Atlanta trails.

At a city hall meeting, Atlanta City Councilman Dustin Hillis outlined a recent case of a fall and head injury. A woman possibly suffered a concussion on the BeltLIne, and Bike officers got to the woman. Hillis said it took approximately an hour for firefighters to arrive because of "location issues."

Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith outlined a new plan for responding to the BeltLine by adding highly-visible location information on mile markers and poles.

"We are going to revise our response to the BeltLine," Smith told council members earlier this week.

The small location markers sprinkled around the twelve miles of trails are not thought to be sufficient for notification.

Regular users know what they are. However, infrequent walkers or bikers might not know.

The exact location to be integrated into the 911 computer, so a call for help can be handled without confusion.