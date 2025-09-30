Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Beltline celebrating 20 years

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 30, 2025 9:43am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta image

The Brief

    • Atlanta Beltline celebrates 20 years of progress
    • Project includes 13 miles of mainline, 10 miles of connectors
    • Future goals: full 22-mile loop, housing and transit

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Beltline is celebrating its 20th anniversary as officials mark progress on one of the city’s most transformative projects.

What we know:

The Beltline currently includes nearly 13 miles of mainline trails and more than 10 miles of connector paths. CEO Clyde Higgs called the project one of Atlanta’s greatest achievements.

What's next:

The next phase focuses on completing the 22-mile loop by 2030, while also expanding affordable housing and transit solutions.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta Beltline. 

AtlantaNews