Atlanta Beltline celebrating 20 years

The Brief Atlanta Beltline celebrates 20 years of progress Project includes 13 miles of mainline, 10 miles of connectors Future goals: full 22-mile loop, housing and transit



The Atlanta Beltline is celebrating its 20th anniversary as officials mark progress on one of the city’s most transformative projects.

What we know:

The Beltline currently includes nearly 13 miles of mainline trails and more than 10 miles of connector paths. CEO Clyde Higgs called the project one of Atlanta’s greatest achievements.

What's next:

The next phase focuses on completing the 22-mile loop by 2030, while also expanding affordable housing and transit solutions.