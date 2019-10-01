Atlanta 'Axe Master' competes in World Championship

Every sport has its legends. Basketball has Michael Jordan. Tennis has Venus and Serena Williams. Golf has Tiger Woods.

Come this December, axe throwing just might get a new legend — and hopefully, he’ll be from Atlanta.

Bad Axe Throwing Atlanta’s own “Axe Master” Christian Johnson will compete in the 2019 World Axe Throwing Championship, happening Sunday, Dec. 8 in Tucson, Arizona. The competition — hosted by the World Axe Throwing League, which is the world’s largest professional association for axe throwing — will air live on ESPN, showcasing the top 64 axe throwers from around the globe in a battle of mental sharpness, cutting consistency, and the accuracy of an archer. Think tossing an axe and hitting the bullseye is easy? Then you’ve clearly never tried it!

But here’s the good news — it’s easy to try, since Bad Axe Throwing has a location right here in Atlanta. It’s at 1257 Marietta Boulevard Northwest, and walk-in hours are updated weekly on the website. The walk-in rate is $24.98/hour per person, and group rates are also available.

The Good Day features team couldn’t let Johnson head off to Arizona without a little extra practice — so we spent the morning at Bad Axe Throwing Atlanta training with the (fingers crossed) next world champion!