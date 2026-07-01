Atlanta artist paints massive World Cup mural in West Midtown

The Brief A massive new Atlanta World Cup mural in West Midtown is welcoming international soccer fans with vibrant local history. Local artist Corey Barksdale spent months freehanding the towering artwork, which spans over 150 feet long and 35 feet high. The city-commissioned project highlights the post-Civil War heritage of the historic Blandtown neighborhood to honor everyday people.



An Atlanta artist is using his talent to welcome international visitors ahead of the FIFA World Cup by painting a massive historic mural in West Midtown.

Barksdale honors historic neighborhood

What we know:

Artist Corey Barksdale spent months pouring hundreds of hours into a towering canvas on Northside Drive. The city commissioned the massive painting ahead of the FIFA World Cup to give international fans a taste of local history.

The finished mural measures more than 150 feet long and reaches 35 feet at its highest point. Barksdale freehanded the entire wall using 12 gallons of paint and 50 cans of spray paint.

His inspiration came from researching the post-Civil War history of the local Blandtown neighborhood. Barksdale also partnered with the city to beautify bike racks throughout Atlanta as part of the broader effort.

What they're saying:

"My murals usually represent the community," Barksdale said. "They represent individuals who are hardworking everyday people. Some people who don't always get recognition or they're not always seen. So, my murals represent who they are. Those true people."

"It's more I don't really think it's about me," Barksdale added. "It's about the individuals who live here. It's them seeing themselves in the painting. You know, them seeing that, you know, through hard work and struggle, you can create something that will be here for a long time."

City keeps details quiet

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the total financial cost of the city-commissioned beautification project. It remains unclear how many other local artists received featured installations across the city for the tournament.