Atlanta artist hits 'home run' with Louisville Slugger collaboration

Atlanta street artist Greg Mike is used to working on big projects; if you’ve seen any of the artist's vibrant murals, you’ll know what we mean. But Mike's latest work is one of his biggest yet — not necessarily in size, but definitely in terms of significance.

"It’s a dream project for sure," Mike says. "Definitely one of those ‘top-10 bucket list’ things that I’ve always wanted to do."

Mike recently partnered with iconic brand Louisville Slugger to create a first-of-its-kind Artist Series Limited Edition Wood Bat. The artist’s design is laser-cut into each of the 250 maple baseball bats, which are on sale through the Louisville Slugger website.

"There is somebody that worked for the company, and he had seen my art and been following my art for a while," explains Mike of the partnership. "He had hit me up and said, ‘Hey, I think it would be really cool if we did a bat.’ And I was like, ‘Well, that’s something I’ve always wanted to do.' So, I think the stars just kind of aligned."

Each limited-edition bat is numbered and hand-signed by the artist and comes with a certificate of authenticity. As for the actual design, Mike says his goal was to capture the energy of a night at the ballpark.

"My work is very loud, right? When you go to a baseball game, it’s loud, too. People are excited and although you might not see it when you’re there, I see exclamation points flying out of people’s mouths."

For more information on the Artist Series Limited Edition Wood Bat, click here.

