Atlanta area agencies hold safety exercise ahead of Final Four

Atlanta area officials have taken steps to keep people safe during this year's NCAA Men's Final Four in Atlanta.

Tuesday, the Atlanta Basketball Host Committee and the NCAA hosted a tabletop exercise for public safety officials.

Federal, local, and fire department agencies participated in the exercise.

Officials say they want to make sure the Final Four is the safest event it can be.

The Final Four Tournament takes place on April 4 and April 6 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.