Atlanta area agencies hold safety exercise ahead of Final Four

NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament
FOX 5 Atlanta

Final Four table top exercise

The Atlanta Basketball and NCAA Host committees holds a preparedness exercise with Atlanta Public Safety officials ahead of Final Four.

ATLANTA - Atlanta area officials have taken steps to keep people safe during this year's NCAA Men's Final Four in Atlanta. 

Tuesday, the Atlanta Basketball Host Committee and the NCAA hosted a tabletop exercise for public safety officials.

Federal, local, and fire department agencies participated in the exercise.

Officials say they want to make sure the Final Four is the safest event it can be.

The Final Four Tournament takes place on April 4 and April 6 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.