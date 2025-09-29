Atlanta apartment tenants complain of sewage leak, lingering smells

The Brief Tenants at the Magnolia Park Apartments in Atlanta say they have been dealing with the stench of raw sewage for days. Tenant Cheri Mitchell said the problem started a week ago. She hopes the situation will draw attention from officials who can force change.



Tenants at the Magnolia Park Apartments in Atlanta say they have been dealing with the stench of raw sewage for days and claim management has not fixed the problem.

What they're saying:

Cell phone video shared with FOX 5 shows the sewage spill just outside residents’ doors.

Tenant Cheri Mitchell said the problem started a week ago.

"Last Monday, the sewage line broke. They roped it off but they’re not trying to clean it up," she said.

Mitchell said the smell has been unbearable, forcing her to stay with her son.

"I got my elderly God mom who stays in this building. It’s another elderly man that stays in that building and they smelling this stuff, every day," she said. "It smells horrible. In the beginning it smelled like death. Yes, straight up death."

Mitchell said she is especially worried about her 9-month-old granddaughter who lives with her.

"It’s frustrating because I got my 9-month-old grand baby that’s staying in this house. I don’t know how that’s going to affect me or her. That’s why I called y’all out here, so somebody can see this out here," she said.

A FOX 5 crew said the sewage spill appears to have dried up, but neighbors say the odor still lingers whenever the wind blows.

"Starting from there where you see green at, all the way down. All the way down. It’s sewage and we’re inhaling this. This will make us sick," Mitchell said, pointing out the affected area behind her home.

"This is private property. If you can’t get your maintenance men to clean it up, you’re supposed to call someone to come and clean this up," she added.

Mitchell said she has complained multiple times to management, but nothing has been done.

"Obviously, they know about this because they roped it off. They’re just not listening to you. They’re not listening to us. They’re not listening to us. They just don’t care," she said.

She hopes the situation will draw attention from officials who can force change.

"It’s horrible. It needs to be tore down. Whoever can come in and take this over, come in and get us out of here, so we can go somewhere else. Just come in here and tear this down," Mitchell said.

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to the leasing office, but has not heard back.