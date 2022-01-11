10 families displaced in NE Atlanta apartment fire

article

Dozens of people have been displaced by a fire at an Atlanta apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire started at the Sierra Village apartments on the 2000 block of Oak Shadow Drive in northeast Atlanta.

In total, 10 families with 33 people in all were displaced by the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping the affected families with their immediate emergency needs.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

