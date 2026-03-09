Atlanta airport warning passengers (again) of long wait times

article

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson officials are warning travelers Monday morning about long security wait times at the airport. Delays stem from TSA staffing shortages during the partial government shutdown and a backlog of travelers after ground stops Friday. Travelers are urged to check security wait times and arrive at least three hours before departure.



Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are continuing to warn travelers about long security wait times Monday morning as staffing shortages at the Transportation Security Administration persist during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Airport officials said security lines fluctuated throughout the day Sunday, with some stretching into terminal hallways as travelers waited to pass through screening checkpoints.

The delays were driven by a combination of recent ground stops at the airport Friday and reduced TSA staffing levels. The ground stops created a backlog of passengers trying to depart the airport while fewer agents were available to screen travelers.

The staffing shortages come as the partial government shutdown entered its third week. The Department of Homeland Security said TSA workers previously received a partial paycheck earlier in the shutdown but are now facing their first full missed paycheck as the funding impasse continues.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Washington continue to debate funding for the agency. The House passed a DHS funding bill, HB 7744, on March 6, sending the measure to the Senate, where it is expected to face opposition from Senate Democrats over immigration enforcement provisions involving ICE.

Airport officials are advising travelers to check wait times online and arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure.