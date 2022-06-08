Gun makes it through security checkpoint at Atlanta's airport, TSA says

The new checkpoint in the South Terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has state of the art X-ray machines.

When a prohibited item is placed on the belt, there is an alert -- the specifics federal authorities in Washington would prefer was not publicly revealed.

The image of a handgun came up Monday afternoon.

Under normal protocol, the assigned screener should have pulled the carry-on bag brought by a male passenger who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old.

That did not happen, and the Atlanta Police Department were not called.

The traveler was allowed to take the bag. He went downstairs to go to his gate.

POLICE SEARCHING FOR PASSENGER WHO LEFT LOADED GUN AT ATLANTA AIRPORT

The TSA security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

Shortly thereafter, screeners did an additional review. They thought a mistake had been made and quickly tried to catch up to that passenger.

They never found him.

TSA Washington confirms there is an open investigation into this incident. In a statement, they wrote in part, "there are unconfirmed reports of a missed firearm at the south TSA checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport. This followed a routine review of images from carry-on bags."

As a prudent security measure, TSA scanned the terminal for the passenger with the carry-on bag in question. TSA takes this situation very seriously and is currently investigating the circumstances.

Appropriate corrective action may be required with additional training.