Atlanta airport prepares for pre-pandemic traffic during Thanksgiving holiday

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials say there will be long wait times, but smooth travel for the estimated 2.5 million passengers expected this Thanksgiving season.

The holiday period begins Friday, Nov 18 and ends Tuesday, Nov. 29. Transportation Security Administration checkpoints are expected to take 30 to 40 minutes during peak times.

"Long lines at the main domestic checkpoints are probable, in fact it is expected. Therefore, we strongly advise travelers to arrive two-and-a-half hours early when traveling domestic," Deputy General Manager Jan Lennon affirmed.

Officials say arrive three hours before, for international travel.

Airport officials say some security checkpoints will be closed as part of the ongoing ATL Next renovations. Holiday travelers have strategies for getting through, including good books and lots of snacks.

"Being prepared, come early, wait in lines, the lines are long, just be nice to people because people aren't always nice...kinda rude during the holidays," traveler Kylien Jansen suggested.

"It's a hassle. It's very crowded. You never know who is sick these days. It's a pain. I try to avoid it," Boston passenger Callie Hansson said.

Safety is at the top of mind, particularly with the emergency landing of a Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa this weekend. TSA officials say it was caused by a disturbance involving an erratic passenger with a weapon on board.

"We take our role in transportation security very seriously. As a result of this incident, we are goings to be conducting additional training with our officers. The FBI has the lead role in investigating this particular incident," TSA Federal Security Director Robert Spinden explained.

Atlanta's newly appointed police chief is asking passengers to keep their ears and eyes peeled.

"If you see something, say something. That could be a suspicious package. It could be a suspicious individual, a vehicle or a conversation you overhear," Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The last bit of advice may be a bit of a surprise. Officials say do not post about a trip on social media until after the return flight.

Finally, check ATL.com for important up-to-the-minute information before arriving at the airport.