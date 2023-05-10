Video shows gun discharge at TSA checkpoint, ensuing chaos at Atlanta’s airport

Images of the moment a gun accidentally went off at the main TSA security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport back in November 2021 have been made public.

The new video comes as the person who caused the chaos was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday morning.

Security camera video shows what caused the chaos. A man who we now know was Kenny Wells, a convicted felon, was set to catch a flight when investigators say he brought a gun to the airport.

As a screener searches the bag, video shows Wells reaching in and that is when the gun accidentally goes off. He makes a run for it, but left behind his boarding pass.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Video shows the moments a gun accidentally went off at the main TSA security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport back in November 2021. (Supplied)

Investigators say before leaving airport property, Wells dumped the stolen gun in a garbage can, a gun he should never have had since he was a felon.

Earlier this year, Wells pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wednesday morning, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Before the judge handed down her decision, Wells addressed the court and said "I panicked…I was scared." He went on to say he takes "full responsibility".

In court, the federal prosecutor said the incident cost Delta more than $200,000 because of the disruption.

Prosecutors say nobody was hurt by that bullet.