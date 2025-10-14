Atlanta airport joins others refusing to air DHS shutdown video

article

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International has joined other major U.S. airports in refusing to play a Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for the government shutdown. The video, featuring Secretary Kristi L. Noem, was intended to air at TSA checkpoints where employees are working without pay. Airports cite political content and possible Hatch Act violations, as flight delays and staffing shortages worsen amid the shutdown.



The world’s busiest airport has joined a growing list of major U.S. airports refusing to play a video message from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi L. Noem that blames Democrats for the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The airport sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

"Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport strives to maintain a neutral and welcoming environment for all travelers. In keeping with federal and local airport policies, we will not display the recently-distributed video from DHS on airport controlled media."

What we know:

The video, first obtained by FOX News last week, was intended to be shown at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints where employees have continued working without pay on the 14th day of the shutdown.

In the message, Noem reportedly says, "It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience possible while we keep you safe."

She goes on to add, "However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay."

What they're saying:

Airport officials across the country have cited multiple reasons for refusing to play the video — from concerns about its "political content" to potential violations of federal law, specifically the Hatch Act, a 1939 statute designed to prevent federal employees from using their positions to influence elections or how government programs are administered.

While TSA checkpoints often display informational videos featuring government officials welcoming travelers or explaining security procedures, they typically avoid any content with political overtones.

According to CNN, airports that have declined to play the video due to its political nature include Seattle-Tacoma International, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, and Portland International. The Washington Post reports that airports in Buffalo, Charlotte, Cleveland, and Los Angeles also have no plans to show the video.

Since the federal government shut down on Oct. 1, the TSA has warned travelers to expect delays as staffing shortages and unpaid workdays begin to take their toll. Air traffic controllers are also continuing to work without pay, creating additional strain and financial uncertainty for critical aviation workers.

The shutdown’s impact on the aviation system is growing. The Washington Post reported that nearly 8,000 flights across the U.S. were delayed on Sunday, with 271 cancellations.