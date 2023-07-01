Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

False alarm: Atlanta airport 'emergency' caused by dust, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta airport officials say bad behavior is on the rise. article

Atlanta airport (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Passengers traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport took to social media when an emergency alarm in one of the terminals sounded off. Airport officials have since told FOX 5 Atlanta it was just a false alarm.

"Attention please, an emergency has been reported," an automated voice could be heard saying over the intercom on the boarding level of Concourse B Saturday evening around 7 p.m.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department was called to the airport where they cleared scene and dismantled the alarm in under 30 minutes.

"Atlanta Fire advised that the alarm was caused by dust," a spokesperson from the airport told FOX 5. "The alarm has been reset and normal operations have resumed.