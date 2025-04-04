Atlanta airport expecting 115K passengers Friday ahead of spring break

The Brief TSA expects to screen approximately 115,000 passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson today alone, as spring break travel hits its peak. Nearly 8.5 million travelers are projected to pass through the airport during April, making preparation more important than ever. Airport officials urge travelers to arrive at least two hours early and ensure carry-ons are compliant to avoid delays at security checkpoints.



The spring break travel rush is in full swing, and it’s making for a very busy day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — already the world’s busiest. If you’re heading out of town today, airport officials say arriving earlier than usual might save you major stress.

What we know:

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen around 115,000 passengers through the domestic terminal today alone, as families, students, and vacationers head out for spring break trips.

And that’s just the start. Airport officials estimate that nearly 8.5 million travelers will pass through Hartsfield-Jackson throughout the month of April.

Traveler Dave Ragone praised the airport’s efficiency as he navigated the crowds this morning.

Despite the praise, airport staff continue to emphasize the importance of planning ahead. Travelers are urged to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and to double-check that carry-on bags don’t contain any prohibited items — a common cause of delays.

As the terminal continues to fill with eager travelers, patience, preparation, and plenty of time will go a long way toward ensuring smooth takeoff for your spring break plans.