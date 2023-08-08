Atlanta airport sees more delays, flight cancelations after new round of severe weather

article

The recent severe weather in Georgia is causing more trouble at the world's busiest airport.

According to Flight Aware, dozens of flights have been delayed and canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On Tuesday, 120 flights were delayed at the airport and 77 were completely canceled.

The majority of the flights are from Delta Air Lines - making up 61 of the 77 cancelations.

FOX 5 cameras caught long lines at the airport's security checkpoints and many people waiting for their flights and even sleeping.

Since the storms began Sunday, over 1,000 flights have been delayed at the Atlanta airport.

In a statement Monday, a representative for Delta says the airline is working hard to get service back to normal.

"We apologize to our customers who’ve experienced delays to their travel plans," Delta said.