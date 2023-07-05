Investigation underway after man arrives at Atlanta airport with chest wound

article

Police are working to figure out what happened to a man who showed up at the Atlanta airport with a serious chest wound.

Paramedics were seen treating the patient at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Department Capt. Neal Welch, the man arrived at the airport intoxicated with an injury to his chest.

Officers say they couldn't tell if the man was stabbed or shot when he showed up in a vehicle.

The man, who police described as being in his mid-30s, is said to be stable.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.