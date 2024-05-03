Atlanta airport now offering nonstop flights to Southern Connecticut

article

The world's busiest airport in Atlanta has added a new airline to its flight roster.

Avelo Airlines is now offering nonstop flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The airline will operate the route four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays using a Boeing Next-Generation 737.

Some one-way fares can be booked as low as $88.

"We’re excited to take off in Atlanta and showcase Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience and industry-leading reliability. Getting to Southern Connecticut and everything the greater New England and New York regions have to offer will now be easier than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. "This exclusive nonstop service will also make enjoying Atlanta’s abundance of vibrant urban and outdoor experiences a fast and seamless journey for Connecticut visitors."

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is a coastal city and the second-largest city in Connecticut.