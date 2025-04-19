Atlanta activists demand end to executive overreach and wealth-favoring policies

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Hundreds of people attended a "Hands Off Our Rights!" rally in front of the Georgia Capitol in Downtown Atlanta on April 19, 2025. (FOX 5)

Protesters gathered on Saturday afternoon at the Georgia State Capitol to demand an end to what organizers call a "far-right billionaire coup" by the Trump administration.

Organizers say the event highlights opposition to executive overreach, cuts to public programs, and policies that they argue favor the wealthy.

What they're saying:

"We’re facing an all-out assault against our civil and democratic rights," said Natalie Villasana, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "Musk and Trump are slashing the programs funded by our tax dollars, programs that help working people survive. At the same time, The White House is pushing forward a record-breaking military budget and preparing to give the ultra-rich and corporations another historic round of massive tax cuts. It’s shameful!"

Villasana said that billionaires control approximately $6.7 trillion in wealth and argued that a 90% wealth tax could fund universal healthcare, free college education, and eliminate hunger and homelessness. Instead, she said, "they use our tax dollars to pay for war, genocide in Gaza, and mass deportations."

"We say no more! We call on all the working class people around the country to join us in the streets. We can overcome this billionaire assault through a mass people’s movement!" Villasana added.

By the numbers:

Organizers believe between 500 and 1,000 people attended Saturday’s rally.

This was just one of hundreds of protest across the country.