Suspected Atlanta burglar caught wearing items he was accused of stealing

Atlanta police say they caught a suspected thief red-handed early Monday morning. He was still wearing the items he had been accused of stealing.

Police were called to a clothing boutique called According to Fashion at around 5:43 a.m. The store, located at 349 Decatur Street SE, had reportedly been the target of several recent burglaries.

Due to frequently being called to the area, police say they were able to respond quickly. They met up with the store owner who showed them security surveillance footage of a male suspect swiping a red jacket and a pair of jeans.

(Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

While canvassing the area, officials saw a pedestrian wearing clothing that matched the description of the stolen items.

They were able to match him to the suspect from the video and make an arrest. He has since been identified as Julian Thomas O'Conner/O'Connor.

Police say the items he stole were worth over $500. He was charged with burglary in the second degree and theft by taking, which is a felony. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.