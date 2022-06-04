Atlanta 5K promotes healthy eating and living in children

Building lifelong, healthy habits is easier when you start young.

That was one of the goals of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Strong4Life Superhero 5K & Fun Run on Saturday morning at Piedmont Park.

Alex Faas, Director of Events at CHOA, said about 1,000 runners came out and 100 volunteers were on hand to support the event.

The proceeds generated by the race support Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and boost awareness for Strong4Life, which provides resources for families.

Kids and parents suited up as their favorite crime fighters for the race.

Advertisement

"They can dress in character and the families all come out together dressed as superheros," Faas said. "We're really supporting our patients at the hospital and throughout the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia."