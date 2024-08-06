Athens man with meth arrested during traffic stop in Gwinnett Co.
article
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Police have arrested an Athens man for trafficking significant amounts of methamphetamine.
On June 8, officers from the Central Precinct Community Response Team, with assistance from the K9 Unit, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Lance Allen Meyer, 33, of Athens. K9 Mako performed an open-air sniff around the car and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed over 140 grams of methamphetamine.
Meyer was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. He is currently detained in the Gwinnett County Jail.