Athens drug raid: Police seize firearms, cash, and narcotics in morning search

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The Brief Multi-agency drug raid in Athens leads to three arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs, weapons, and cash Friday morning. Officers recovered fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, four firearms, and thousands of dollars in cash while serving search warrants at three homes. Authorities charged three Athens men with multiple felony offenses, including child cruelty, probation violations, and drug trafficking.



Three Athens men face serious felony charges after law enforcement agencies seized drugs, firearms, and cash during Friday morning search warrants across Athens-Clarke County.

What we know:

The Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, Athens-Clarke County Police Department Gang and K-9 Units, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force served search warrants Friday morning.

Law enforcement officers searched locations on Sayemore Drive, Massey Lane, and Big Oak Circle.

By the numbers:

During the search, officers confiscated 12 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of cocaine, and 18 pounds of marijuana.

Investigators also seized four firearms and $8,800 in U.S. currency.

What they're saying:

Police arrested 34-year-old Brian Teasley, 37-year-old Darryl Howard, and 24-year-old Jonathan Edwards, all of Athens.

Teasley faces charges including cruelty to children in the second degree, obstruction, cocaine possession with intent to distribute, three counts of firearm possession by a felony first offender, and two counts of trafficking illegal drugs.

Howard was charged with methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, two probation violations, and an active warrant from another agency.

Edwards faces five counts of selling cocaine, firearm possession during a felony, and drug trafficking charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what led up to the investigation or whether additional suspects could face charges.

Officials have not disclosed the specific conditions that prompted the child cruelty charge.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in the area should contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Tips can be called in directly to the police tip line at 706-613-3297.