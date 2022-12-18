Athens-Clarke County firefighters battle massive blaze at lumber yard

article

The Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services crew said they're in the process of battling a massive blaze on Tallassee Road.

On Sunday night at 8:23 p.m., a spokesperson for the service announced the fire on Facebook where nearly a hundred people rushed to the comment section to pray for safety.

The pictures uploaded with the post show a devastating fire taking over a business complex at 325 Tallassee Road.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fire reported at 325 Tallassee Road in Athens. (Credit: Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services) From: Supplied

While the fire is mostly extinguished, officials warned people to avoid the area while the crew members work to extinguish smaller, hidden fires through the night.

So far, there have been injuries reported.

The Battalion Chief of Support Services for Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services says they will give an update to the public through a press release tomorrow morning.