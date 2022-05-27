14-year-old boy arrested for shooting 2 teens over social media post, police say

A 14-year-old Athens boy was arrested for shooting two other teens over a social media post earlier this week, police say.

The teen, whose name has not been released due to his age, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault. He was taken into custody on Friday.

Officers with the Athens Clarke-County Police Department say the shooting happened before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, around the area of East Carver Drive and Cone Drive.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. Shortly afterward, a 16-year-old boy came to the scene with a gunshot wound to his back.

Medics transported both teens to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument over a denigrating social media post. According to police, the two victims were riding in a vehicle around the area when they saw another person they thought was responsible for the post.

The fight spilled out onto the street and ended with gunfire.