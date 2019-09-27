At least 15 arrested during climate protest in Atlanta

article

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Buckhead to demand more action be taken on climate change.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, Atlanta Police warned drivers that streets in the area would be impacted.

The protest started near the Buckhead MARTA station around 9:30 a.m.

Police confirmed that around 15 protesters were arrested for trying top block lanes on Peachtree Road.

A group of protestors were in Piedmont Park near Charles Allen Friday afternoon, police said they were monitoring that situation.