At least 15 arrested during climate protest in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Buckhead to demand more action be taken on climate change.
In a Facebook post Friday morning, Atlanta Police warned drivers that streets in the area would be impacted.
The protest started near the Buckhead MARTA station around 9:30 a.m.
Police confirmed that around 15 protesters were arrested for trying top block lanes on Peachtree Road.
A group of protestors were in Piedmont Park near Charles Allen Friday afternoon, police said they were monitoring that situation.