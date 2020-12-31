As early voting wraps up, Georgians head to ballot box on last day of 2020

The two Republican incumbents and their Democratic challengers make last-minute pitches to Georgians, as early voting comes to an end.

So far, more than 2.5 million Georgians cast ballots in the twin Senate runoffs – a slightly slower rate than this point ahead of the general election. But voter enthusiasm was apparent in Cobb County New Years Eve, as residents waited in lines up to two hours.

Cobb County reported a surge in turnout throughout the week at its seven polling places, prompting early risers like Carolyn Corley Thursday.

Corley arrived at 6 a.m., an hour before doors opened.

"It is important you think about the timing because I do think in the middle of the day around the lunch hour is extremely busy," Corley said, holding a coffee mug. "This is my third time coming back," she said, as a result of long lines. "I luckily had the flexibility to choose."

The first few folks in line agreed Georgia’s elections are reliable, following three statewide tallies and a signature audit of 15,000 ballots in Cobb County just completed by the GBI Wednesday.

"The results of the audit conducted by both the Secretary of State and the GBI indicated that the Cobb Board of Elections had a 99.99 percent accuracy rate in the absentee oath ballots we audited," said GBI Director Vic Reynolds.

But skepticism is still present and fueled by the president and his attorney.

"I do believe there was widespread voter fraud especially in the state of Georgia," said Amy Mutter of Cobb County.

"It definitely had an impact on why I decided to come out and vote in person for sure because I just didn't want to be suspect or part of that process of being suspect," said Stephen Bowser, a resident in Cobb County.

Polling locations in Georgia's most populous county closed their doors Wednesday, with just under 330,000 votes cast.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts called the elections system "open, fair and transparent."

