Artist Thomas Dambo brings his world-famous trolls to Atlanta

You’ve heard the old saying, "One man’s trash is another man’s treasure."

But in the case of the latest exhibition to take over Atlanta Botanical Garden, one person’s trash has become everyone else’s trolls.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a first look at "Trolls: Save the Humans by Thomas Dambo," a larger-than-life installation officially opening at Atlanta Botanical Garden on Feb. 18. The Atlanta exhibition will feature six of artist Dambo’s trolls, which range in size from 16 to 50 feet tall and are entirely constructed out of reclaimed wood. The Denmark-born artist says using such materials in his work is a way to highlight the importance of recycling — and to inspire visitors to rethink the idea of "trash."

Thomas Dambo is world-famous for his trolls, which have been seen in countries including France, Germany, China, and South Korea. But Trolls: Save the Humans is a world-premiere exhibition, which Atlanta Botanical Garden staffers say is particularly exiting for our city. The exhibition is set to remain at the Garden through Sept. 17, and is produced by Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions in collaboration with the artist

Dambo has been hard at work here in Atlanta, helping install the exhibition and making sure his incredible creations are right at home at Atlanta Botanical Garden. And this morning, we were fortunate enough to spend some time with the artist, watching him work and learning more about his artistic vision. Click the video player in this article to hear from the artist — and click here for more information on Trolls: Save the Humans by Thomas Dambo.