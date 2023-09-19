What does the future hold in Georgia for AI-powered manufacturing?

It was a difficult conversation about what the future holds, but a necessary one. A lot of people anticipate artificial intelligence will transform our lives, but will it be for better or for worse?

People gathered at the Rockdale Career Academy on Tuesday to talk about that and what will happen to Georgia’s manufacturing jobs. It is becoming more and more apparent that by the end of the decade, artificial intelligence has the potential to completely reshape our workforce. New tech is quickly changing the game.

"We are engaging the community by asking them, what are your thoughts on artificial intelligence, what are your fears, what are your premonitions?" said Shakiri Murrain, Russell Innovation Center For Entrepreneurs.

Reps from the University of Georgia’s college of engineering demonstrated some of the advanced tech that’s changing manufacturing. An AI-powered camera that can identify whatever was placed in front of it and 3-D printers were just some of the highlights.

Members of the public talked to industry stakeholders, educators, and policymakers about how they’re bracing for the change. Questions about regulation and chat AIs were just some of the topics brought up.

A McKinsey Institute study projected in July that AI-powered machines could account for more than a quarter of hours worked by 2030.

The Georgia Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Project is a federally funded effort to get people interested in working with AI with or without a degree.

"There are many lower-level technologists that are doing things every day like coding, building software, developing apps that have to do with AI," said Murrain.

Most agreed the next generation needs to be prepared for all the change.

The organizers of the statewide initiative say their next step is to develop a mobile lab that will go to rural parts of the state to tell people what they can expect in the AI revolution and what opportunities could be created out of it.