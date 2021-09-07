Art teacher suspended after students say she used n-word during class

An art teacher in Alcovy High School is now off the job after students say she used the n-word in the classroom.

Newton County School Systems officials say they were made aware of the incident when video of the exchange was posted on social media.

In it, students say the teacher, seen sitting on a desk, posed them a question of when it’s okay for her to use the n-word.

"Say I date a Black guy," she allegedly says. "Then I can say n***a?"

Many students reply "no" in unison. She continues, "‘Cause I got a n***a," and then cuts off.

The teacher, who school officials identify as Alexandrea Boyington, is white.

Boyington was named teacher of year two years ago. She has now been banned from the classroom as the district investigates.

"Over the weekend, Newton County School System administrators received notification of a video circulating online that allegedly involved an Alcovy High School teacher making inappropriate statements in class," a spokesperson for Newton County Schools told Fox 5. "The teacher, Ms. Alexandrea Boyington, is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of our investigation."

Alcovy High School students we spoke to were upset.

"There was no reason for her to say that," said Malik Montgomery, a senior. "When I saw the video, I was disappointed because as a teacher you are supposed to keep your profession, and just keep your composure."

Junior Markevious Walton told Fox 5 that while the context surrounding the use of the n-word is important, it doesn’t belong in the classroom, from a teacher no less.

"It can go two different ways, that word right there, but you can’t just be saying that," Walton said. "Especially in front of the students."

While Montgomery said he is glad administrators are taking action, he said she should lose her job.

"She shouldn’t even be suspended, he said. "She should be fired."

Boyington did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

