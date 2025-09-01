Art in the Park in Marietta continues Monday for Labor Day

The Brief Marietta’s Art in the Park festival celebrates nearly 40 years Features paintings, pottery, woodworking, sculptures, food, and music Final day runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; proceeds benefit local schools



Thousands of art lovers are gathering in Cobb County for the annual Art in the Park festival, a Marietta tradition that has been running for nearly 40 years.

The festival features paintings, pottery, woodworking, sculptures, food, drinks, and live music. Organizers say the event has become one of the community’s most beloved holiday weekend attractions.

Monday marks the final day of the festival. Hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit students in Marietta City Schools and Cobb County Schools.